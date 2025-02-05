Minister Dean Macpherson: Invest Africa’s Mining Series Opening Reception

Anthony Philipson, British High Commissioner,

CEOs of major companies,

Investors,

Members of the diplomatic corps,

Journalists,

Distinguished guests,

Good evening.

It is a privilege to be here at the official opening of Invest Africa’s Mining Series, an event that brings together some of the brightest minds in mining, infrastructure, and investment.

I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Invest Africa for hosting this event and for your continued work in driving investment into key sectors across Africa.

Mining is—and has always been—a cornerstone of South Africa’s economy.

For more than a century, it has shaped our economic landscape, provided jobs, and contributed significantly to our GDP.

Even today, mining remains one of the country’s largest sources of foreign direct investment.

However, as we are all well aware, for the sector to continue to thrive, we must support it with world-class infrastructure such as modern transportation networks, efficient logistics, and a reliable energy supply.

It is therefore my responsibility as the Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure to ensure that we are building and maintaining infrastructure that enables industries such as mining to grow and compete on a global level.

And our vision at the Department is clear: to turn South Africa into a construction site, where infrastructure investment unlocks economic growth and, more importantly, creates essential jobs.

Ladies and gentlemen,

It has been proven globally that infrastructure investment is one of the most effective ways to drive a country’s economic expansion and job growth.

Countries that have prioritised strategic infrastructure development have seen direct increases in GDP, stronger industrial output, and greater employment opportunities.

As the Government of National Unity (GNU), we have made this a priority.

At the Cabinet Lekgotla, shortly after the formation of the GNU, we reaffirmed that reducing unemployment is our most important priority.

We all agreed that if we were unable to meaningfully bring down unemployment, we would have failed.

Furthermore, we recognised that economic growth driven by infrastructure investment is the most sustainable way to achieve that goal.

Research has shown that for every 1% increase in state infrastructure investment, GDP growth can rise by up to 3%, which in turn accelerates job creation across multiple sectors, including mining, construction, and manufacturing.

This is why the GNU is expanding infrastructure investment, removing obstacles to project implementation, and working to crowd in private sector investment.

Through Infrastructure South Africa—or ISA for short—we are prioritising key projects that will have the biggest impact, particularly in industries like mining that rely on efficient logistics, energy, and water security to operate effectively.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We are also well aware that investor confidence is directly linked to policy certainty.

It is, therefore, imperative that South Africa provides a clear, predictable regulatory environment that drives long-term investment.

For this reason, I would like to take the opportunity to clarify concerns about the recently signed Expropriation Act.

There have been misconceptions about this legislation, including recent comments made on social media by the President of the United States.

I want to be unequivocal: No one in South Africa is having their land confiscated.

As the Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, land grabs will never be allowed.

This is my commitment to the people of South Africa and our partners around the world.

Instead, the Expropriation Act sets out a clear legal framework under which expropriation may take place—always with due process and court oversight.

Furthermore, Section 25 of the Constitution remains firmly in place, enshrining property rights in the highest law of our country.

I also want to be clear: I do not believe it is helpful to engage in brinkmanship.

We have an entire country to think about, and posturing will only create casualties—particularly among those who want a government that prioritises economic growth and job creation.

As a member of the Government of National Unity, we will always respond calmly to crises like this and put the interests of South Africa first.

This is not a time for inflammatory statements.

We need to explain carefully and calmly to the Trump administration what the facts are.

This government is committed to working with international partners—not against them—to ensure investor confidence remains strong.

As the Minister responsible for this bill, I am also committed to ensuring that it is constitutional and that there will be no arbitrary land grabs by the state in South Africa.

Property rights are not only about protecting investments but also about ensuring that the rule of law is upheld in all sectors of society.

Now is the time for cool heads and rational decision-making.

What we do now will have real-life consequences for our country.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As mentioned before, while mining continues to contribute significantly to our economy, it has also been constrained by infrastructure bottlenecks—whether these are inefficiencies in rail and port logistics, unreliable power supply, or outdated road networks.

Addressing these challenges is at the core of what we are trying to achieve at the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure.

This is why, through ISA, we are fast-tracking investment into:

Upgrading our rail network to improve the movement of bulk commodities and reduce the over-dependence on road transport.

Investing in port modernisation to ensure our exports remain globally competitive and are no longer delayed at facilities.

Strengthening our road infrastructure better to connect mines to processing hubs and export markets.

Furthermore, energy security remains a critical factor.

As many in this room would know, over the years, an unstable electricity supply has severely disrupted mining operations, leading to increased costs and reduced productivity.

It is for this reason that we are working closely with the private sector to unlock new energy investments, including renewable and alternative energy solutions, to ensure that mines always have reliable power.

Many of these projects have been listed as Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs) under the Infrastructure Development Act.

It is clear that the future of South Africa’s mining sector depends on how well we are able to collaborate between government, industry, and investors to build the necessary infrastructure that sustains mining growth.

Infrastructure is more than just roads and rail—it is the foundation of economic change that will enable economic growth, industrialisation, and ultimately, job creation.

Ladies and gentlemen,

This gathering marks the beginning of many important discussions that will take place in the coming days at the Mining Indaba 2025.

It is my sincere hope that these meaningful engagements lead to actionable investment commitments as we do the work of building a better South Africa.

South Africa is indeed open for business, and as the Government of National Unity, we are ready to partner with you to unlock the full potential of our mining sector.

South Africa is alive with possibilities.

Let us, therefore, recommit to building a better country for our people.

Let us build a better South Africa.

Thank you, and I look forward to productive discussions ahead.

Enjoy the evening.

