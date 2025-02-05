Minister Blade Nzimande undertakes a G20 science, technology and innovation visit to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, 1 to 5 Feb

This year South Africa is the G20 President and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande will be chairing the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group (the RIWG).

The RIWG is the G20 Ministerial track for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).As part of his G20 STI preparations, Minister Nzimande will be visiting Egypt and the UAE from 1 to 5 February 2025.

Both countries will be participating in the G20 engagements as official guest countries, and Minister Nzimande is planning to brief his counterparts on South Africa’s ambitious work plan for the RIWG in 2025, which will include concrete actions to enhance innovation partnerships for public good between G20 members, as well as to advance the Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA).

The Minister will also be promoting the strengthening of bilateral cooperation with these two countries as well collaboration within the BRICS partnership.



In Cairo, the Minister will participate in the high-level Vaccine and Other Health Products Manufacturing Forum for African Union Member States to advance South Africa’s leadership role in developing Africa’s own vaccine manufacturing and other pharmaceutical innovation capabilities, notably to ensure our continent is ready to respond with its own resources to future pandemics.

President Ramaphosa entrusted Minister Nzimande with this responsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, and under the Minister’s leadership South Africa’s first Vaccine Innovation Manufacturing Strategy is notably being developed.

The Minister will address the Forum on strategic interventions on how to strengthen Africa’s vaccine manufacturing capabilities, and will be in participating in debates on for example how best to support education and training programmes to boost Africa’s health innovation capabilities.

