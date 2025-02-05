Submit Release
Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses SALGA National Executive Committee Lekgotla, 4 Feb

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow on Tuesday, 04 February 2025, attend and address the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) National Executive Committee Lekgotla in Cape Town, Western Cape Province.

The Deputy President will reflect on the Medium Term Development Plan of the 7th Administration, as it affects local government, as the coalface of service delivery. 

Deputy President Mashatile is tasked by the President to ensure a successful roll-out of the District Development Model (DDM) through effective coordination of the different spheres of government, with the aim of improving the functioning of municipalities and addressing service delivery challenges.

Details of the address are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 04 February 2025
Time: 09h00 (media to arrive at 08h30)
Venue: Southern Sun Newlands, Cape Town

Media enquiries: 
Mr Keith Khoza
Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President 
Cell: 066 195 8840

