Minister Aaron Motsoaledi meets with United States government Chargé d’Affaires, Dana Brown to discuss bilateral health cooperation and new U.S. policies on assistance
The Hon Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, and the Chargé d’Affaires for the United States
Mission to South Africa, Ms. Dana Brown, met yesterday to discuss bilateral health
cooperation and new U.S. policies on assistance.
The Minister and the Chargé d’Affaires noted the importance of the assistance that
South Africa has received from the United States since the start of the HIV and AIDS
pandemic, over two decades ago. The Minister conveyed his thanks for this support.
This assistance has been consistent and crucial to the drastic reduction in maternal to
child transmission of HIV, infant deaths and the increase in life expectancy generally.
Communication channels are open between the Ministry and the Embassy, and we
continue to discuss our life-saving health partnership moving forward.
Until details are available the Minister called on all persons on antiretrovirals (ARVs)
to under no circumstances stop this life-saving treatment.
Enquiries: Spokesperson of Minister of Health, Sello Lediga
Email: Sello.Lediga@Health.gov.za
Cell: 083 212 5000
Spokesperson of United States Embassy, Rubani Trimiew
Cell: 079 111 8280
