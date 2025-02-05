Gauteng e-Government encourages residents to apply for Gauteng Government jobs online

To alleviate Gauteng's unemployment difficulties, the Gauteng Provincial Government has established an online professional job center that allows people to conveniently access and apply for advertised jobs with various Gauteng departments.

As the year begins, many people are looking for new opportunities to enhance their careers, while others will be entering the workforce for the first time. It is recommended that job seekers in Gauteng use the GPG Professional Job Center, which is searchable at jobs.gauteng.gov.za.

On this platform, many departments advertise available jobs almost on a weekly basis. Advertised jobs vary from Internships, Cleaning, Drivers, Health and Medical, Admin, IT , Construction, Engineering, Finance etc. Job seekers can simply use their smartphone or computer to apply.

It is important to note that the platform will require you to register a profile so that you can easily apply for your preferred job. To easily access all advertised jobs, on the platform search under the tab ‘jobs’ and view all available jobs.

Tips to apply for Jobs using the GPG Professional Job Center

Ensure that your profile is registered on the platform.

Read the requirements of the post of interest to meet and align with all criteria, such as required skills or qualifications.

Where required, ensure that you submit your Z83 form correctly completed.

Apply before the deadline of the post.

For enquiries:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

Email: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

Email: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za

