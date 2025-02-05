SASSA on access to social Grant in-Aid benefits

Mpumalanga-SASSA is educating the public and clientele at large about the benefits of the grant-in-aid. The applicant must be in receipt of an Older Persons grant, Disability grant or a War Veteran’s grant, and require regular attendance by another person owing to his/her physical or mental disabilities; Must not be cared for in an institution that receives subsidy from the State. Must undergo a medical or functional assessment confirming disability. Must provide clinical information or a referral form confirming disability; Must provide a referral form duly completed by a treatment facility or practitioner if previously rejected on medical grounds.

Note: Grant-in-Aid is not a stand-alone grant. Beware of the scammers targeting the vulnerable 75 years old and above, including people living with disabilities, to be extra careful. SASSA rubbishes the scam going around on social media that they will get an extra R500 payment.

The Agency is offering Grant in-Aid that requires a person to be an older person, people living with disability or a War veterans grant beneficiary.

All SASSA beneficiaries must use official platforms to access accurate information and desist fraudsters. If the beneficiary is not sure about the correct information, contact SASSA on various platforms provided to enquire. Beneficiaries are also warned not to share their personal details and always be vigilant to those posing as SASSA officials and call the police. SASSA has provided the clientele and beneficiaries with info on how to contact SASSA and on how to apply online or visit SASSA nearest offices.

For enquiries:

Toll free during business hours

Cell: 0800 60 10 11

Email: GrantsEnquiriesMP@sassa.gov.za

