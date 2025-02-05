Minister Gwede Mantashe participates in 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba, 3 to 6 Feb
The South African delegation led by the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will participate at the 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba to be convened under theme “Future-proofing African Mining, today!”.
To be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 03 – 06 February 2025, the Investing in African Mining Indaba is the world’s largest gathering of captains of the mining industry, investors, and global leaders. In line with the theme of the conference, this year's discussions at the Indaba are expected to focus on technological advancements, inclusive growth, and the importance of sustainability, and in so doing ensuring that the African mining industry remains competitive and resilient in the global market.
Team South Africa as led by Minister Mantashe will also host/participate in several sessions including, inter alia, South Africa diamond show dinner, a Ministerial Roundtable, a seminar to unpack the study on the state of mining in South Africa and the country’s draft critical minerals strategy, the women in mining session, and the young professionals’ forum.
Joining the Minister at the Indaba this year is the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Ms Phumzile Mgcina, Director General and senior officials of the department, senior executives of state-owned entities including, but not limited to, Council of Geoscience, Mintek, and the State Diamond Trader.
Members of the Media are advised of the following public engagements of the South African delegation:
Event: Minister Mantashe to deliver the keynote address at the Launch of South Africa Diamond Show
Messenger: Minister Mantashe
Date: 02 February 2025
Time: 18h00
Venue: Strauss & Co Fine Art auctioneers, Woodstock
Event: South Africa Diamond Show
Messenger: Chairperson of SDT, Mr Abbey Chikane CEO of SDT, Ms Nosiphiwo Mzamo
Date: 3-5 February 2025
Time: 09h00 – 16h00
Venue: Capetonian Hotel
Event: African Mining Indaba official opening ceremony address by Minister Gwede Mantashe
Messenger: Minister Mantashe
Date: 03 February 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: CTICC, Main Hall
Event: Critical Materials Ministerial Roundtable
Messenger: Minister Mantashe
Date: 03 February 2025
Time: 13h30 – 14h00
Venue: CTICC2,Room 8.3
Event: Media briefing with Minister Mantashe and Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina
Messenger: Minister Mantashe
Date: 03 February 2025
Time: 16h00 – 17h00
Venue: CTICC, Ground floor
Event: South Africa State of Mining and Critical Minerals Strategy Update
Messenger: Minister Mantashe
Date: 04 February 2025
Time: 09h30
Venue: CTICC2, IGS Track II, Room 8.1 - 8.2
Event: Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina to deliver a Keynote address at the WIMSA Women in Mining event.
Messenger: Deputy Minister Mncina
Date: 05 February 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: CTICC2, Meeting Room 1.54/1.55
Event: Ms Phumzile Mgcina, Deputy Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources to deliver a Keynote Address at the Young Professionals Agenda
Messenger: Deputy Minister Mncina
Date: 06 February 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: CTICC1
To rsvp for the events above, please contact the following:
Johannes Mokobane – Johannes.Mokobane@dmre.gov.za / 082 766 3674
For media enquiries and interviews:
E-mail: mediadesk@energy.gov.za / media@dmre.gov.za
Mr Makhosonke Buthelezi
E-mail: Makhosonke.buthelezi@dmre.gov.za
Cell: 082 359 5584
Ms Yolanda Mhlathi
E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmre.gov.za
Cell: 067 258 1122
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.