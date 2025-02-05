Minister Gwede Mantashe participates in 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba, 3 to 6 Feb

The South African delegation led by the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will participate at the 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba to be convened under theme “Future-proofing African Mining, today!”.

To be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 03 – 06 February 2025, the Investing in African Mining Indaba is the world’s largest gathering of captains of the mining industry, investors, and global leaders. In line with the theme of the conference, this year's discussions at the Indaba are expected to focus on technological advancements, inclusive growth, and the importance of sustainability, and in so doing ensuring that the African mining industry remains competitive and resilient in the global market.

Team South Africa as led by Minister Mantashe will also host/participate in several sessions including, inter alia, South Africa diamond show dinner, a Ministerial Roundtable, a seminar to unpack the study on the state of mining in South Africa and the country’s draft critical minerals strategy, the women in mining session, and the young professionals’ forum.

Joining the Minister at the Indaba this year is the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Ms Phumzile Mgcina, Director General and senior officials of the department, senior executives of state-owned entities including, but not limited to, Council of Geoscience, Mintek, and the State Diamond Trader.

Members of the Media are advised of the following public engagements of the South African delegation:

Event: Minister Mantashe to deliver the keynote address at the Launch of South Africa Diamond Show

Messenger: Minister Mantashe

Date: 02 February 2025

Time: 18h00

Venue: Strauss & Co Fine Art auctioneers, Woodstock

Event: South Africa Diamond Show

Messenger: Chairperson of SDT, Mr Abbey Chikane CEO of SDT, Ms Nosiphiwo Mzamo

Date: 3-5 February 2025

Time: 09h00 – 16h00

Venue: Capetonian Hotel

Event: African Mining Indaba official opening ceremony address by Minister Gwede Mantashe

Messenger: Minister Mantashe

Date: 03 February 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: CTICC, Main Hall

Event: Critical Materials Ministerial Roundtable

Messenger: Minister Mantashe

Date: 03 February 2025

Time: 13h30 – 14h00

Venue: CTICC2,Room 8.3

Event: Media briefing with Minister Mantashe and Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina

Messenger: Minister Mantashe

Date: 03 February 2025

Time: 16h00 – 17h00

Venue: CTICC, Ground floor

Event: South Africa State of Mining and Critical Minerals Strategy Update

Messenger: Minister Mantashe

Date: 04 February 2025

Time: 09h30

Venue: CTICC2, IGS Track II, Room 8.1 - 8.2

Event: Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina to deliver a Keynote address at the WIMSA Women in Mining event.

Messenger: Deputy Minister Mncina

Date: 05 February 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: CTICC2, Meeting Room 1.54/1.55

Event: Ms Phumzile Mgcina, Deputy Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources to deliver a Keynote Address at the Young Professionals Agenda

Messenger: Deputy Minister Mncina

Date: 06 February 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: CTICC1

To rsvp for the events above, please contact the following:

Johannes Mokobane – Johannes.Mokobane@dmre.gov.za / 082 766 3674

For media enquiries and interviews:

E-mail: mediadesk@energy.gov.za / media@dmre.gov.za

Mr Makhosonke Buthelezi

E-mail: Makhosonke.buthelezi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 359 5584

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122

