Minister Solly Malatsi launches SITA STEM Cyberlab in Lansdowne, 4 Feb

The efforts to turn more schools into digital learning centres and smart schools continues as the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Solly Malatsi together with the Deputy Mayor of Cape Town, invites you to the launch of the SITA STEM Cyberlab in Lansdowne.

This initiative aims to expand digital learning opportunities and equip learners with critical ICT skills to thrive in the digital economy.

The national Cyber Lab programme is a national initiative of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA); and is aimed at investing in the creation and expansion of smart schools. This is also aligned to the DCDT vision of SITA reasserting itself as the leader in driving ICT transformation in government.

The lab is envisioned to enhance the learner’s academic development and teacher’s learning materials through the internet connectivity that is provided in conjunction with the Cyber Lab infrastructure.

This is a countrywide project which has seen provinces like Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and North West receiving the Cyberlabs which comes with internet connectivity to the school, robotics training for the learners and laptops with desks and chairs.

Members of the media are invited to the event:

DATE : Tuesday, 04 February 2025

TIME : 10:30am

VENUE : Oaklands High School, Chukker Road, Lansdowne, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

DCDT Ministry Spokesperson: Mr Kwena Moloto

Cell: 083 269 3189

Email: kmoloto@dcdt.gov.za

SITA Head of Corporate Affairs: Mr Tlali Tlali

Cell: 082 3333 880

Email: Tlali.Tlali@sita.co.za

OR

DCDT Media Officer: Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell: 060 886 4670

Email: media@dcdt.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA