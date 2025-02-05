Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides status update on electricity generation performance, 31 Jan

Members of the media are hereby invited to a media briefing where the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom will provide an update on the status of South Africa’s electricity generation performance.

Details are as follows:

DATE: Friday, 31 January 2025

TIME: 14:30 (Setting up from 13:30)

VENUE: Eskom, Megawatt Park, Sunninghill

