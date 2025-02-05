Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu hosts outreach programmes inGugulethu ahead of State of the Nation Address, 5 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Maggie Sotyu will host an Outreach Programme at the JL Zwane Memorial in Gugulethu - Western Cape Province on 05 February 2025 to share information on the Department’s capacity and empowerment programmes with a view to encourage active and inclusive participation by the Youth, Women and Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) who seek to advance their career or business in the tourism sector.

The Tourism Outreach Programme takes place ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on 05 February 2025, heeding government’s call to heighten awareness around the event in communities, and to provide sector specific context on government’s overarching SoNA objectives.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by the executives from the WC Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, and the Provincial Tourism Entities namely WESGRO and the City of Cape Town Tourism.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND AS FOLLOWS:

DATE: Wednesday, 05 February 2025

TIME: 14h00 – 17h00

VENUE: JL Zwane Memorial in Gugulethu - Western Cape Province

RSVP: Media can confirm their attendance on or before 12h00 noon on 03 February 2025

Mr. Bheka Kweyama Cell/WhatsApp: 071 868 4141 E-mail: bkweyama@tourism.gov.za

