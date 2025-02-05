Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla leads World Cancer Day commemoration, 4 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Tuesday, 04 February deliver a keynote address during the World Cancer Day commemorative event as the country joins the global community to raise awareness of cancer and also emphasize the importance of regular health screening for early detection to enable effective treatment.

Although, not all cancers are preventable, many can be prevented and managed through lifestyle modification. These include breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, prostate, skin, and testicular cancer. The Department of Health urges people to make healthy choices such as quitting smoking, eating a healthy diet, and being physically active to reduce the risk of developing cancer.

World Cancer Day is day observed every year on 4 February to raise awareness about cancer, encourage its prevention, and mobilise action to address the global cancer epidemic.

The 2025 World Cancer Day will be commemorated under the theme: ‘United by Unique’ which highlights the fact that people have unique stories, needs, perspectives and situations that need to be taken into consideration when shaping care and health systems.

Deputy Minister Phaahla will be joined by Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko; CEO and Founder of PinkDrive, Noelene Kotschan; leaders and representatives from other stakeholders.

Some of the services to be provided on the day include; free mammograms, Pap smear, clinical breast examinations, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for men, lung function assessments, HIV/AIDS testing, general health screenings and education

Members of the media are invited to join the event scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 04 February 2025

Time: 8h30 – 15h30

Venue: Slovoville Clinic and Recreation Centre, Soweto

Media enquiries:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson 0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale

Office of Deputy Health Minister 063 657 8487

Doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za

