Minister Nomakhosazana Meth hosts pre-State of the Nation Address career jobs fair, 4 Feb

The Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth will on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, host a career lair targeting students and people with disabilities for value chain career opportunities In the textile, manufacturing and steel sectors at the Department's Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE) factory in N'dabeni, Cape Town.

The Department of Employment and Labour makes local production and Industrialisation a reality by contributing to an increase in local production as part of the Presidential Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

Through the production of furniture, textiles and metal at Its 13 SEE factories, across the country which only employ people with disabilities. The factories in Gqeberha (formerly known as Port Elizabeth) and Cape Town supply linen to buyers such as Groote Schuur Hospital and furniture to Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

Members of the media are Invited to the event as follows: 
Date: Tuesday. 04 February 2025
Time: 10:00 - 15:00
Venue: Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE), N'dabeni, 18 lnyoni Street Cape Town

To RSVP kindly contact Jason Uoyd @ 082 728 5476 / Jason.Lloyd@labour.gov.za

Media enquiries:
Ms. Thobeka Magcal, Ministry Spokesperson
Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za
Mobile: 072 737 2205.

