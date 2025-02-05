MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko opens new Breast Health Clinic at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital as part of commemorating World Cancer Day, 4 Feb

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, officially open a new Breast Health Clinic at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) as part of commemorating World Cancer Day. Donated by Novartis South Africa, the facility aims to enhance breast cancer detection, treatment, and research in Gauteng, significantly improving access to specialized care.

This facility will alleviate congestion in outpatient departments, reduce waiting times, and improve patient experience. It will serve as a multidisciplinary centre for clinical care, research, and training in collaboration with Wits University. The clinic strengthens CMJAH’s role as a leading oncology treatment centre, reinforcing the Gauteng Department of Health’s commitment to expanding and improving cancer services.

The opening also highlights broader interventions in cancer care, including the expansion of radiation oncology centres from two to four in the province, and capacitating the CMJAH centre with more staff and medical equipment to add to the ongoing efforts to reduce the oncology backlog.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 4 February 2025

Venue: Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

Time: 09h30 am

For RSVP and media interview requests please contact Tabudi Madisha on 0730244693 or Thuso Montwedi on 0784574083.

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

