MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko oversees start of vaccination drive to protect against cervical cancer, 3 Feb

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will this morning, Monday, 03 February 2025 oversee the commencement of the single dose Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive at Welizibuko Primary School in Klipspruit, Soweto.

The HPV vaccination aims to protect school girls against cervical cancer later in life. The campaign is targeting Grade 5, 6 and 7 girls aged 9 years and above at Public Primary and Special Schools. The drive will run from the 03 February until 31 March 2025.

School health teams will also conduct screenings on learners to detect any health barriers that can affect effective learning and teaching such as vision, hearing, oral hygiene, physical and mental health as part of the Integrated School Health Programme.

Members of the media can join the vaccination drive as follows:

Date: Monday, 03 February 2025

Venue: Welizibuko Primary School, 611 Makhubo St, Klipspruit, Soweto

Time: 09h30 – 11:00

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA