Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,592 in the last 365 days.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko oversees start of vaccination drive to protect against cervical cancer, 3 Feb

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will this morning, Monday, 03 February 2025 oversee the commencement of the single dose Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive at Welizibuko Primary School in Klipspruit, Soweto.

The HPV vaccination aims to protect school girls against cervical cancer later in life. The campaign is targeting Grade 5, 6 and 7 girls aged 9 years and above at Public Primary and Special Schools. The drive will run from the 03 February until 31 March 2025.

School health teams will also conduct screenings on learners to detect any health barriers that can affect effective learning and teaching such as vision, hearing, oral hygiene, physical and mental health as part of the Integrated School Health Programme.

Members of the media can join the vaccination drive as follows: 

Date: Monday, 03 February 2025
Venue: Welizibuko Primary School, 611 Makhubo St, Klipspruit, Soweto
Time: 09h30 – 11:00

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication
Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko oversees start of vaccination drive to protect against cervical cancer, 3 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more