Minister Mondli Gungubele visits and hands over digital migration equipment to gender-based violence victims shelter in Cape Town, 4 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele will on Tuesday, 04 February 2025 visit and handover digital migration equipment to Gender-Based Violence victims shelter in Western Cape, Cape Town.

The 365 Days Campaign aims to extend the efforts to eliminate gender-based violence beyond the 16 Days of Activism. The 16 Days seeks to enhance awareness of violence against women and children, promote human rights, and advocate for the eradication of gender-based violence.

DCDT initiatives for the 365 Days Campaign and the 16 Days of Activism are designed to enhance understanding of the potential of technology in the prevention and response to gender-based violence (GBV), to strengthen the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF by all social partners, and to expand on the call to action for men as partners and boys to stand against the rape and sexual abuse of women and children.

This is part of DCDT’s efforts to fulfil the Broadcast Digital Migration commitments of connecting everyone and leaving no one behind.

Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:

Date : 04 February 2025 (Tuesday)

Venue : 8 Lake Road Retreat – Safe house and 356 Main Road Retreat, Cape Town, Western Cape

Time : 10H00am - 12H00

For media enquiries:

DCDT Media Officer: Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell : 060 886 4670

Email : Media@dcdt.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates