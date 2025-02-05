Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule launches Shoprite Robotics Centre in Motherwell, Qqeberha, 5 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will join the Managing Trustee of the Shoprite Foundation, Ms Maude Modise, to launch two new Robotics Labs at Cingani High School and Soqhayisa Secondary School in Motherwell, Eastern Cape.

The launch is a continuation of a collaboration with partners to roll out Information Communications Technology necessitated by the rapid advancement of digital technologies such as large language models, big-data analytics, and software engineering demands. To this end the education system also needs to respond to and be agile and future focused.

The task at hand is to equip South African learners with the skills of tomorrow. To achieve this the Department of Basic Education is strengthening partnerships with the private sector to expand STEM education and digital literacy in schools.

This initiative, made possible through Shoprite’s investment in education, will allow Grade 10-12 learners to branch into Information Technology and Computer Applications, and enable them to enrol in free, industry-recognised online certifications to prepare for careers in the digital economy.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant milestone in advancing STEM education and skills development in South Africa.

Event: Launch of the Shoprite Foundation Eastern Cape Robotics Labs

Venue: Cingani High School, 5 Kwane Street, Motherwell, Gqeberha

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday, 5 February 2025

Time: 08h00

