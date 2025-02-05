North West Legislature hosts Premier Lazarus Mokgosi for State of the Province Address 2025, 11 Feb
The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Dr. Desbo Mohono will Officially Open the North West Provincial Legislature wherein Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will deliver the State of the Province Address on Thursday, 27 February 2025 in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.
Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to provide their personal details for screening purposes by Thursday, 11 February 2025 at 13h00.
Details required are as follows:
- Name of Reporter/Photojournalist/Editor
- Media House
- ID Number
- Contact Details
The required details must be emailed to namhla@nwpl.org.za and kabol@nwpl.org.za by the date indicated above. No media houses or journalists will be accredited after the aforementioned date.
Media enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Cell: 079 527 0628
