Why GS1 Digital Link QR Code Matters to Global Supply Chain

New York, New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the GS1 Sunrise 2027 deadline approaches, Quick Response (QR) Codes are set to become the standard across point-of-sale (POS) and point-of-care (POC) systems, replacing traditional one-dimensional (1D) barcodes.







QRTIGER CORP Logo





This transition marks a significant leap forward in global supply chain efficiency, addressing industry demands for enhanced product traceability and consumer engagement.



The Future of Product Identification



GS1 Digital Link QR codes , the organization’s standardized method for encoding item identifiers such as Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs), Global Location Numbers (GLNs), and Serial Shipping Container Codes (SSCCs), are at the heart of this transformation.



GS1 Digital Link allows a swift interoperability between organizations for a secure and universally recognized standard, unlike conventional QR Codes. Industry leaders, including at least 22 industry giants , have initiated advocating this adoption.



Unlocking the Benefits



While 1D barcodes changed the landscape of retail and manufacturing, QR codes present a substantial upgrade. Handles up to 7,098 numeric characters or 4,269 alphanumeric ones—far from the 85-character limit of 1D barcodes—providing an avenue to dynamic, real-time product information.



A 2024 GS1 US survey found 77% of consumers believe product information is purchasing essential. Consumer goods companies can direct buyers to additional product information, like nutritional information or sample food recipes using a QR Code. In healthcare, these codes can boost patient education through linking products to essential usage and safety, limiting reliance on printed materials.



Overcoming Challenges



Adopting GS1 Digital Link QR codes is not without hurdles. The transition requires investment in updated scanning technology, which may be cost-prohibitive for some businesses. Additionally, concerns about data security persist, as QR code-related scams have been reported by the FBI since 2022.



Consumer education is also one key challenge. While QR codes are popular, many are still unfamiliar with its full capabilities, hindering swift adoption. To address this, GS1 US has provided ample resources to aid organizations preparing for sunrise 2027.



A New Era for Businesses and Consumers



With GS1 leading the charge in promoting and easing the shift towards a new dimension of barcodes , businesses stand to enhance consumer engagement, seamless operations, and supply chain visibility.



This opportunity to increase sales, elevated transparency, and remarkable consumer experiences is just too good for any business to pass up.

Edrian Ostulano Public Relations and Communications Manager QRTIGER CORP +639273404704 edrian@qrtiger.me https://www.qrcode-tiger.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.