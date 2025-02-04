To His Excellency Mr. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka - Independence Day that, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people.

I believe that the relations established between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka will continue to develop in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Sri Lanka.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 February 2025