To His Excellency Mr. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

AZERBAIJAN, February 4 - 04 February 2025, 17:47

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka - Independence Day that, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people.

I believe that the relations established between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka will continue to develop in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Sri Lanka.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 February 2025

