The voice of medicine: the first RCP snapshot survey of 2025 will help us to advocate for patients and physicians

The RCP has today (Monday 3 February) launched a short snapshot survey asking fellows and members about their recent experiences of working in the NHS, and their views on corridor care, patient safety, outpatient care and health inequalities

‘Undignified, unsafe and unacceptable’

In recent weeks, the RCP has been speaking out about the impact of corridor care on the wellbeing of patients and staff.

As the voice of medicine, we will use the survey results to advocate on behalf of patients and physicians, telling their stories to campaign for change. The snapshot survey is now open.

It will close at 11.59pm on 16 February 2025.

Dr John Dean, RCP clinical vice president, said:

‘The RCP is calling for a zero-tolerance approach to corridor care. It is undignified, unsafe and unacceptable. ‘We want to hear from our members and fellows – telling their stories helps us to put pressure on decision-makers to change things for the better. Snapshot surveys are just one method we use to gather feedback from our members and fellows. We also collect your views through trust visits, committee debates, discussions at RCP Council meetings, and work carried out by our special advisers and advisory groups.

‘With this important patient safety campaign, we are calling on the NHS to publish the data on how many patients are being treated in temporary care environments, prevent corridor care by putting safer systems and smoother processes in place and protect patients and staff by supporting them when care is delivered in temporary care environments.

‘Our new guidance is intended to support NHS staff and healthcare providers to manage the situation while appropriate action is taken to abolish corridor care.’

A dedicated ‘next generation’ survey for resident and student doctors will be launched in spring 2025 as part of our NextGen campaign to improve the working lives of early career physicians.

The RCP is also inviting members with an interest in digital health and artificial intelligence to get in touch to help us develop our thinking on the shift from analogue to digital: email policy@rcp.ac.uk