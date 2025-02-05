- Docket Number:
- FDA-1998-D-0278
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) requires all Federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of their actions and to ensure that the interested and affected public is informed of environmental analyses. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is required under NEPA to consider the environmental impacts of approving drug and biologics applications as an integral part of its regulatory process. FDA's regulations in 21 CFR part 25 specify that environmental assessments (EAs) must be submitted as part of certain new drug applications (NDAs), abbreviated applications, applications for marketing approval of a biologic product, supplements to such applications, investigational new drug applications (INDs) and for various other actions (see 21 CFR 25.20), unless the action qualifies for categorical exclusion.
FDA-1998-D-0278