This document provides guidance to sponsors planning to file applications for new uses of marketed drug and biological products for the treatment of cancer. This guidance for industry is part of ongoing Agency efforts to encourage the submission of supplemental applications for new uses for approved drug and biological products. The guidance also is consistent with section 403 of the Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act of 1997 (the Modernization Act), which specifies that the FDA will continue its efforts to encourage sponsors to submit supplemental applications for new uses for their products. This guidance for industry discusses the quality and quantity of data that may be adequate to add a new use to the prescribing information for a product used in the treatment of cancer. It also describes specific steps FDA is taking to foster the updating of labeling for products used in cancer treatment.
