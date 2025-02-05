- Docket Number:
- FDA-2011-D-0694
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to assist applicants and reviewers in drafting the WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, CONTRAINDICATIONS, and BOXED WARNING sections of labeling, as described in the final rule amending the requirements for the content and format of labeling for human prescription drug and biological products (21 CFR 201.56 and 201.57). The recommendations in this guidance are intended to help ensure that the labeling is clear, useful, informative, and, to the extent possible, consistent in content and format.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2011-D-0694.