St. Albans // Crash involving School Bus

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2000869 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 1445 STREET: Water Tower Rd. TOWN: Berkshire LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of Mineral Brook Rd. INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A WEATHER: Clear / Sunny ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice / Snow covered

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Michael Tessier AGE: 57 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022 VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner VEHICLE MODEL: School Bus DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A



SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 4, 2025 at 1445 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Water Tower Rd. in the Town of Berkshire for a single vehicle crash / slide off involving a School Bus transporting students from Berkshire Elementary. Students were transported from the scene after being cleared by EMS with no reported injuries. The bus slid off the roadway due to snow and icy conditions. The bus was pulled back onto the roadway and driven from the scene.

Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

