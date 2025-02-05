Submit Release
St. Albans // Crash involving School Bus

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 25A2000869       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993


DATE/TIME: 1445

STREET: Water Tower Rd.

TOWN: Berkshire

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of Mineral Brook Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear / Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice / Snow covered


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Tessier

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire


VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: School Bus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A



SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On February 4, 2025 at 1445 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Water Tower Rd. in the Town of Berkshire for a single vehicle crash / slide off involving a School Bus transporting students from Berkshire Elementary. Students were transported from the scene after being cleared by EMS with no reported injuries. The bus slid off the roadway due to snow and icy conditions. The bus was pulled back onto the roadway and driven from the scene.


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

