St. Albans // Crash involving School Bus
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2000869
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 1445
STREET: Water Tower Rd.
TOWN: Berkshire
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of Mineral Brook Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear / Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice / Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Tessier
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: School Bus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 4, 2025 at 1445 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Water Tower Rd. in the Town of Berkshire for a single vehicle crash / slide off involving a School Bus transporting students from Berkshire Elementary. Students were transported from the scene after being cleared by EMS with no reported injuries. The bus slid off the roadway due to snow and icy conditions. The bus was pulled back onto the roadway and driven from the scene.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
