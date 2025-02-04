City of Ord Revitalizes Housing and Downtown, Celebrates 20 Years of Leadership in Economic Development Program

Ord Mayor commends local economic leaders for community growth and workforce development efforts

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has recognized the City of Ord (pop. 2,078) for 20 years of success in the state’s Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program. During a special presentation on February 3rd, DED’s Central Nebraska Business Development Consultant Kelly Gewecke honored city leaders and members of Valley County Economic Development for achieving recertification in the program.

The City of Ord was Nebraska’s first community to qualify for the state’s EDCC program following its creation in 2005. DED and the Nebraska Diplomats established the program to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and expand existing businesses. Qualifying communities must create local development programs that engage business leaders and support an environment for economic growth. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, developing online marketing efforts, and implementing strategic planning. The city earned EDCC recertifications in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Leaders in Ord have spearheaded efforts to increase the availability of affordable housing in partnership with the State of Nebraska. In 2024, the community received assistance from Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) to begin construction on three new housing duplexes. Program dollars will assist in the development of two duplexes in the Rolling Hills subdivision and a third duplex on P Street. The City of Ord and Valley County Development received support for the project from Greater Loup Valley Activities, Inc.; the Valley County Community Foundation Fund; and a variety of banking and agribusiness leaders and private donors.

Ord also has created an incentive program to provide rebates to developers that rehabilitate or construct workforce housing on vacant/underused lots in the community. It is currently assisting in the renovation of 12 dilapidated or abandoned homes. Through the program, more than $314,000 will leverage $898,055 in housing improvements within the community.

“Nebraska’s EDCCs are known for creatively working to find solutions for the housing challenges that many communities in our state are facing,” said EDCC Director Ashley Rice-Gerlach. “Ord’s rebate program offers dollar-for-dollar assistance in building single-family and multifamily units, which can provide essential opportunities for local contractors and developers on infill housing projects.”

Additionally, the city has provided more than $67,000 in rebates to assist in the revitalization of nine downtown businesses. The program has now leveraged $136,751 in downtown improvements.

“With the recertification process complete, the City of Ord is honored to join many excellent Nebraska communities of economic distinction,” said Mayor Jeramy Sedlacek. “Ord has seen a promising series of developments in 2024, including the completion of efforts to address workforce housing needs, community growth through workforce recruitment, community revitalization in both residential and commercial neighborhoods, and work with our ag community to grow economic opportunities.”

Nebraska’s EDCC program encourages the creation of local development programs to provide matching funds for state and federal economic assistance. The City of Ord manages a fund, financed by local sales taxes, to encourage economic development. In 2024, the city celebrated a record year of sales tax loan volumes, investing $3.1 million in small businesses. A recent $6.9 million popcorn processing expansion project in neighboring North Loup contributed to strong regional economic development efforts.

Ord leaders’ future development plans include updating recreational facilities, continued neighborhood revitalization, workforce attraction, and growing tourism amenities.

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community program, contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-665-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc.