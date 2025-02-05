Yeast Extract Market Anticipated to Soar to $1 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 7.5, According to Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The yeast extract market size was valued at $440.90 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2035.Yeast extract, an organic substance rich in proteins, amino acids, and vitamins, is derived from yeast's cellular contents. It adds a savory umami flavor to meals and is widely used as a flavor enhancer. It is also a vital source of nutrients for fermentation and microbial development in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06568 The market is expanding significantly due to the growing use of fermentation technologies and developments in biopharmaceutical research. One notable development is the growing use of yeast extract as a nutrient-rich growth medium for cell lines and microbiological cultures, which is necessary to produce monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other biologics. For instance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, yeast extract was an essential ingredient of fermentation techniques used by Pfizer and Moderna to produce vaccines.The creation of tailored yeast extracts to meet specific demands is a significant advancement in biotechnology and therapeutic applications. For precision medicine and regenerative therapies, customized formulations with optimal vitamin and amino acid profiles are being developed to increase productivity in cell culture systems. Companies such as Angel Yeast and Biospringer have launched customized yeast extract products to meet these needs. In addition, sustainability is influencing the market, with an emphasis on non-GMO yeast strains and environmentally friendly production methods to meet legal requirements and environmental objectives. Moreover, the developments in synthetic biology and the growing interest in personalized medicine are broadening the uses of yeast extract and setting its position as an essential component of innovative biotechnological products. Thus, all these yeast extract market trends are creating yeast extract market opportunities. As per yeast extract market analysis, the market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, form, and region. By type, the market is divided into yeastolate, yeast extracts, and active dry yeast. The active dry yeast segment occupied the major yeast extract market share in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the yeast extract market forecast period. The market for yeast extracts, especially active dry yeast, is expanding owing to its many uses and high nutrient profile. Active dry yeast supports improvements in medicinal and biotechnological applications by being utilized in drug formulation, and fermentation processes, and as a source of proteins, vitamins, and amino acids.By application, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The biotechnology segment is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The market for yeast extract in biotechnology applications is driven by its use as a natural supply of vitamins, peptides, amino acids, and other nutrients that are necessary for industrial processes and microbiological growth. It is essential for fermentation, biofuel generation, and biopharmaceutical development. Yeast extract is also used in research and development to increase enzyme synthesis, cell culture medium, and bioprocessing efficiency. Its ability to increase microbial productivity while encouraging environmentally conscious procedures makes it crucial in the biotechnology sector.By form, the market is bifurcated into liquid and dry. The liquid segment is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The market for yeast extract, especially in liquid form, is expanding owing to its many uses in diagnostics, vaccinations, and microbial culture mediums. Liquid yeast extract makes medicinal formulation easier to use and more soluble. The generation of biologics and biopharmaceuticals depends on it as it supplies crucial nutrients that promote cell growth and development. The growing need for advancements in biotechnology such as cell-based therapies and personalized medicine drives the yeast extract market growth. Europe dominated the global yeast extract market in 2023, and its dominance is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The growing usage of yeast extract in a variety of applications, including the manufacturing of vaccines, antibiotics, and other biopharmaceuticals, is driving the market's expansion in Europe. Companies in this region are concentrating on creating cutting-edge yeast extract products to meet the demands of the expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The market's expansion is aided by Europe's robust research and development environment.The major players analyzed for the global yeast extract industry are AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Associated British Foods PLC, CELLSECO LTD., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Kerry Group, Lallemand Inc., LESAFFRE GROUP, Merck KGaA, Nu-Tek BioSciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VWR International, LLC.Key findings of studyBy type, the active dry yeast segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.As per application, the biotechnology segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global yeast extract market during the forecast period.By form, the dry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.Region-wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2023 in the market. 