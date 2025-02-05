US 60 between Superior and Miami to be closed until Friday

PHOENIX – Drivers should plan for an extended closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami as the Arizona Department of Transportation works to safely remove unstable rock that was exposed during blasting operations on Tuesday.

While the highway had been scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m. Tuesday, ADOT crews estimate a multi-day operation is required to remove rock before the highway can safely be reopened to the traveling public. ADOT’s initial estimates are that the work will continue into Friday.

The blasting operations are part of a project to replace the Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon bridges on US 60 east of Superior.

Until the highway can be reopened, a detour will remain in place on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. The roughly 68-mile detour between Superior and Globe takes about an hour and includes a 10 percent grade.

US 60 between Miami and Magma Mine Road, near milepost 231, will remain open for local traffic only.

For more information on this project and to sign up for email alerts, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.