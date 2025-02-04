Minister’s statement on lives lost to toxic drugs in 2024

CANADA, February 4 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, has released the following statement about the BC Coroners Service report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2024:

“Today, we acknowledge the 2,253 people in British Columbia who lost their lives to poisoned drugs in 2024. Behind every number is a child, parent, sibling, friend or neighbour, and their loss is felt deeply by those who knew and loved them. The toxic-drug crisis also continues to take a heavy toll on the people working on the front lines who care for and support many of the people we’ve lost. We must continue to work together to prevent further heartbreak and save lives.

“This public health emergency touches every corner of our province. Addiction can be influenced by many factors, including housing challenges, the cost of living, mental and physical pain, and intergenerational trauma. By addressing these issues openly and expanding supports, we can help reduce the stigma around substance use and encourage individuals to seek help rather than struggle in addiction.

“Although there is a decrease in deaths, 152 in November 2024 and 147 in December 2024, this in no way diminishes grief that permeates our communities.

“Our government is continuing to expand mental-health and addictions care, including early intervention and prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services, support and complex-care housing, and more. We are building up a seamless system of care so everyone, no matter where they live or what their circumstances, has access to the care they need.

“Most recently, we announced more substance-use treatment beds in communities throughout the province so more people can get the support they need. These beds are part of a record expansion of mental-health and substance-use care for those who need it most, including underserved groups and those in rural and remote communities.

“We know there is still more to do. By working together and continuing to expand life-saving services, more people can find their pathway to recovery.”

Learn More:

For more information about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/

To learn how B.C. is building better mental-health and addictions care, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/BetterCare