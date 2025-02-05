Opening Statement from the 55th Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday afternoon, Doug Burgum was sworn in as the 55th Secretary of the Interior. With a career rooted in leadership, innovation and service, Secretary Burgum expressed his gratitude and outlined his vision for the Department of the Interior’s future.

“Grateful to President Trump for the honor to serve as Secretary of the Interior,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “We look forward to delivering on President Trump’s vision for Energy Dominance – which is the foundation of American prosperity, affordability for American families, unrivaled national security, and world peace.”

As an avid outdoorsman, Secretary Burgum noted the importance of being excellent stewards of America’s natural beauty.

“We will achieve Energy Dominance by sustainably developing our natural resources while championing clean air and clean water, protecting our most beautiful lands, and expanding outdoor recreation!

“We will treat our natural resources as national assets, which are for the benefit and use of the American people.”

Secretary Burgum highlighted his experience working with tribal nations as Governor of North Dakota.

“In North Dakota, we share geography with five sovereign tribal nations. The current partnership is historically strong because we prioritized tribal engagement through mutual respect, open communication, collaboration, and a sincere willingness to listen. At Interior, we will strengthen our commitment to enhancing the quality of life, promoting economic opportunities, and empowering our tribal partners through those principles.”

Secretary Burgum’s swearing-in marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Department of the Interior. He has pledged to advance innovation, collaboration and solutions that address the pressing challenges of our time.

###