Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. announce execution of Treasury Shares Purchase Agreement

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) and Topicus.com Inc. (TOI.V) today announced that Topicus’ subsidiary, Yukon Niebieski Kapital B.V. ("Yukon"), has entered into a share purchase agreement with Asseco Poland S.A. (the “Company”) and the Adam Góral Family Foundation ("AG") for Yukon’s acquisition of 12,318,863 treasury shares held by the Company. These shares represent 14.84% of the Company’s share capital and will be purchased at a price of PLN 85 per share (the “Treasury Shares Purchase Agreement“). The completion of the Treasury Shares Purchase Agreement remains subject to obtaining relevant regulatory and antitrust approvals.

This transaction follows Topicus.com Inc.'s announcement on January 31, 2025, regarding its purchase of 9.99% of the issued shares in the Company from Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. at the same price per share. Additionally, on February 3, 2025, Topicus.com Inc. disclosed that Yukon and TSS Europe B.V. ("TSS") had signed a shareholders' agreement with the AG, governing their cooperation as shareholders in the Company. The effectiveness of this shareholders' agreement is contingent upon the completion of Treasury Shares Purchase Agreement.

About Asseco Poland S.A.

Asseco Group is a federation of companies engaged in information technology and operates in 62 countries worldwide. Asseco Group companies are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange as well as on the American NASDAQ Global Markets. Asseco Group offers comprehensive, proprietary IT solutions for all sectors of the economy.

About Adam Góral Foundation

The Adam Góral Family Foundation is a family foundation established by Adam Góral, CEO of Asseco Poland. It operates in accordance with the Polish Family Foundation Act and is registered in Rzeszów, Poland.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

Email: jbaksh@csisoftware.com

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

Email: jbaksh@csisoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.