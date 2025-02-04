The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Jennifer Small’s “Walking in the City”

Wilmington, Del. (February 4, 2025) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery will showcase “Walking in the City,” an exhibition by Jennifer Small. The exhibition of paintings runs from January 20-February 28, 2025, with a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, February 7, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. In 2023, Jennifer Small received an Artist Opportunity Grant from the Division for an intensive workshop in Italy, and this exhibition features the paintings that were created after that project.

“Walking in the City” chronicles a single day in Venice, Italy—Sunday, July 23, 2023—through representational abstract painting. This collection invites viewers to explore textures, shapes, patterns, and colors collaged into compositions that celebrate the beauty found in the everyday. Small explains, “Each painting is a compilation of observations recorded through photographs and video clips, with titles inspired by real-time commentary I noted during my walk. The palette reflects the interplay of Venice’s rich historical past with its vibrant present.”

Small’s artistic process combines photography, video documentation, and abstract painting to capture the essence of her daily experiences. Describing her method, Small says, “I view my surroundings through a unique lens, transforming mundane spaces and objects into compelling formal elements. These observations are then synthesized into vibrant, abstract compositions that immortalize specific moments in time.”

This combination of drawing and collage merge her observations into abstract structures that explore both shallow and deep spatial dimensions. Using acrylic paint and spray paint, she juxtaposes loose, painterly applications with more precise, hard-edged elements. She elaborates, “My goal is to challenge viewers to connect with abstract painting in a personal yet universal way, elevating the humble and unnoticed aspects of daily life to something grand and meaningful.”

Jennifer Small, originally from Pennsylvania, holds a BFA in Painting and a BS in Art Education from Millersville University, as well as an MFA in Painting from Savannah College of Art and Design. Her work has been featured in exhibitions across major cities including Philadelphia, Washington, DC, New York, Richmond, Raleigh, Columbus, Savannah, and Chicago. Her artistic journey has also been highlighted in publications such as Artist Talk Magazine, Art Seen Magazine, New American Paintings, and Studio Visit Magazine. Currently, Small resides in Wilmington, Delaware, where she works as a painter and visual designer.

The Mezzanine Gallery is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building at 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. It is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Images in the banner: “Puffs of Green Interrupt the Gray” (2024), acrylic & spray canvas, 48”x36”. “Shapes Created by the Light are Changing” (2024), acrylic & spray canvas, 48”x36”. “The Sun Acts Like a Spotlight” (2024), acrylic on canvas, 48”x36”.

