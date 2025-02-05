1,000 expected for World Day of the Sick in Oakland Saturday, February 8, 2025

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 17th annual World Day of the Sick Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2025, at The Cathedral of Christ the Light, 2121 Harrison Street, Oakland. The World Day of the Sick Mass was first celebrated in Oakland by then Bishop Allen Vigneron in 2009. The event has grown over the years with more than 1,000 people in grace praying for the sick and suffering.This year, Bishop Michael C Barber, SJ invites those who are gravely ill, their families, caregivers and health care providers observe this day with the religious and lay people from the Diocese of Oakland. Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Barber, Fr Stephen Barber, Interim Rector and priests of the Diocese of Oakland.World Day of the Sick events in Oakland features award-winning composer Frank LaRocca’s Messe des Malades honoring Our Lady of Lourdes, with the Cathedral Choir conducted by the dynamic Jeffrey Parola. The Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick is offered to those seeking God’s grace and mercy, along with a blessing of caregivers and health care providers, distribution of Holy water from Lourdes, France, and a reception.World Day of the Sick was initiated by Pope John Paul II in 1992 and is held annually worldwide on the date nearest the Feast Day of Our Lady of Lourdes, February 11. The event is a ministry of the Diocese of Oakland and is organized by the Order of Malta.The Order of Malta serves the sick and poor, offering both free medical and legal clinics in the Cathedral center. Parking will be offered in the Cathedral parking garage. Persons needing wheelchair or elevators may use the drop off areas located on Harrison, 21st or Kaiser Plaza streets.For health clinic information, call 510-587-3000 or visit orderofmaltaclinic.com; for the legal clinic, call 510-893-4711. For more information on the Order of Malta visit orderofmaltawestern.us

