Governor Abbott Appoints Brady, Christian To Manufactured Housing Board

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed James Brady and Joe Christian to the Manufactured Housing Board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031. The Board regulates the manufactured housing industry in Texas.

James Brady of Arlington is an executive director at JPMorgan Chase, where he is the Leader of Collateral Specialty Review and has held several other leadership roles including chief appraiser for Mortgage Banking. He is also a Licensed Counselor, providing mental health counseling services to adolescents and adults in Texas and a Certified General Appraiser. He is an senior residential appraiser (SRA) Designated member of the Appraisal Institute and a member of the Texas Counseling Association, National Board of Certified Counselors, and the Real Estate Program Advisory Board at The University of Texas (UT) at Arlington College of Business. Brady received a Bachelor of Business Administration from UT Arlington, Master of Business Administration from the University of Dallas, and a Master of Science in Counseling from Southern Methodist University.

Joe Christian of San Antonio is a senior vice president with Marsh McLennan Agency. He is a board member with Junior Achievement of South Texas and a former board member and chair of Junior Achievement of Central Texas. He is active in the local youth sports community, coaching many sports throughout the year, and serves on the Alamo Heights Little League Board. Christian received a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from UT Austin and a Master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the Acton School of Business in Austin.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.