Governor Abbott Announces Over $138,000 Job Training Grant To Victoria College

TEXAS, February 4 - February 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a more than $138,000 Skills Development Fund grant, awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday, to Victoria College to provide customized training in petroleum and coal products manufacturing to over 100 new and incumbent employees of Seadrift Coke.



“As the Best State for Business, investments in our workforce are critical for the success of the next generation of Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “That's why I announced expanding career training as an emergency item for this legislative session. This grant will provide over 100 workers with the customized training they need to excel in their manufacturing careers. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with educational institutions across Texas to prepare our workforce for in-demand jobs. Working together, we will ensure Texans have a pathway to a better job and a bigger paycheck.”



“This grant helps create a skilled workforce by providing Victoria College with resources to supply customized training for over 100 workers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Upskilling and reskilling programs like the Skills Development Fund help ensure Texas has talented workers to fill high-demand jobs.”



On Friday, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award to representatives from Victoria College, Seadrift Coke, and other local partners during a ceremony held at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex in Victoria, Texas.



During his State of the State Address on Sunday, Governor Abbott announced expanding career training as an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session.



SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.



The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

