Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Real Estate Research Advisory Committee

February 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Vicki Fullerton, Harry Gibbs, and Rebecca Vajdak to the Real Estate Research Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031. The Committee reviews and approves proposals submitted to the board of directors of the Texas A&M University System relating to staffing and general policies of the Real Estate Center. The Committee decides the priority ranking of research studies the center conducts.

Vicki Fullerton of The Woodlands is a broker associate at RE/MAX - The Woodlands & Spring. She is the former chair of Texas REALTORS, Houston Association of REALTORS, and The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and the Women’s Council of Realtors and board member of the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation and All Ears.

Harry Gibbs of Georgetown is an associate real estate broker with Keller Williams Realty Lone Star. He is a board member of the Williamson County Central Appraisal District and member of the National Association of REALTORS and Texas REALTORS. Previously, he served two terms as president of the Georgetown Sunrise Rotary Club and as chairman of the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission. Gibbs received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Urban Land Development from The University of Texas at Austin.

Rebecca “Becky” Vajdak of Temple is retired after 20 years as owner of Vajdak Properties. She is a member of Blue Star Mothers of America, American Needlepoint Guild, Inc (ANG), Embroiderers' Guild of America, and the Ben Milam Chapter Daughters of the Republic of Texas and an Honorary Regent of the Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is the state committee vice-chair for the Texas Society of the DAR, national vice-chair of DAR, Veterans Administrations Volunteer Services appointee to the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Medical Center, and a member of Lodge #88 of the Slovanska Podporujici Jednota Statu Texas (SPJST) and works with SPJST youth, statewide, on veteran appreciation projects. Additionally, she is the former national chair of ANG and a former board member of the Salado Historical Society. Vajdak received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics and a Master of Science in Agricultural Land Economics from Texas A&M University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.