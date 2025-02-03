Therapeutic Recreation Awareness Month Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2025

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill has proclaimed February to be Therapeutic Recreation Awareness Month across Saskatchewan.

This month is an opportunity to recognize therapeutic recreation professionals who encourage, advance, and promote therapeutic recreation through health, wellness and sport.

“Therapeutic recreation professionals play a critical role in helping many regain strength, mobility and a higher quality of life,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "I want to thank these professionals for their dedication across various health care settings, including rehabilitation services, mental health programs, long-term care facilities, and hospitals, where they make a meaningful difference in the lives of Saskatchewan residents."

Therapeutic recreation is known to be important in long-term care and rehabilitation centres, and other settings, as it provides improved mental and physical health, cognitive stimulation, social interaction, increased independence, pain management and relaxation, improved self-esteem and confidence as well as an improved overall quality of life.

"Therapeutic Recreation Awareness Month is a vital opportunity to celebrate the incredible impact therapeutic recreation professionals have on enhancing quality of life across Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Association of Recreation Professionals (SARP) Executive Director Jordan Wall said. "At SARP, we are proud to support and advocate for this essential field, which fosters connection, well being, and innovation in care."

The Saskatchewan Association of Recreation Professionals represents approximately 150 therapeutic recreation professionals and others committed to working in sectors such as sport, recreation, and culture, while promoting a consistent standard of care.

