ADB, Fiji Sign Landmark Agreement for Urban Waste Management

SUVA, FIJI (5 February 2025) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a Transaction Advisory Services Agreement with Fiji’s Ministry of Local Government (MLG) to support the development of a new sanitary landfill and the rehabilitation of four open dumpsites in the Western District of Fiji. The project, envisioned as a public–private partnership (PPP), aims to address critical urban waste management challenges while ensuring environmental and public health benefits. The project will be implemented by MLG together with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government Seema Sharma and the Head of ADB’s Office of Markets Development and Public–Private Partnerships Cleo Kawawaki signed the agreement in Suva in the presence of the Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji, Aaron Batten, and the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Sivendra Michael.

“This project is a crucial step toward sustainable waste management in Fiji,” said Mr. Batten. “By leveraging public–private partnerships, we can bring innovative solutions to improve infrastructure, protect the environment, and support healthier communities.”

The project envisions the construction of a sanitary landfill, including engineered cells, and leachate collection. The rehabilitation of existing open dumpsites will mitigate pollution and health risks, while paving the way for sustainable urban development.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.