Governor Abbott Appoints Five To Texas Board Of Nursing

February 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elizabeth Adamson, D.N.P. and reappointed Manny Cavazos, IV, Carol Hawkins-Garcia, Melissa Schat, and Rickey “Rick” Williams to the Texas Board of Nursing for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031. The Board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The Board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.

Elizabeth Adamson, D.N.P. of Mission is the Director of Clinical Operations at HCA Rio Grande Regional Hospital. She is a member of the American Nurses Association and a mentor for nurses in South Texas. Adamson received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas (UT) at Arlington and a Doctor of Nursing Practice and Doctor of Nursing Informatics from the UT Health Science Center at Houston.

Manuel Cavazos, IV of Austin is a self-employed certified public accountant (CPA) and attorney. He is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs, National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, American Bar Association, and California State Bar. He is a former board member of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, former board member and treasurer of the Prevent Blindness Texas, and former chair of the Texas Credit Union Commission and the Texas State Board of Accountancy. Cavazos received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from UT Austin and a Juris Doctor from Taft Law School.

Carol Kay Hawkins-Garcia of San Antonio is the Clinical Educator at the South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital. She is a member of the American Nurses Association, American Society for Bioethics and Humanities, National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Texas Nurses Association, New England Coalition for Nursing Ethics, and the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses. Hawkins-Garcia received an Associates of Applied Science in Nursing from San Antonio College, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, and a Master of Science in Bioethics from Harvard Medical School.

Melissa Schat of Granbury is a pediatric nurse with Cook Children’s Medical Center- Rheumatology Department. Her clinical experience has included home health nursing, medical-surgical unit, school nursing, and pediatric rheumatology. She is a member of the Arthritis Foundation - North Texas and the Jingle Bell Run Fundraiser for Juvenile Arthritis. Schat received a Vocational Nursing Certificate from Weatherford College.

Rickey “Rick” Williams of Killeen is the CEO of RKWM Enterprises, LLC., a small veteran owned property development and management firm. Prior to that, he retired as a Fire Chief from the United States Army, after providing 20 years of honorable service. He is the former area director and president of Toastmaster International and is a lifetime member of the NAACP. Williams received an Associate of Arts in Instructional Technology from the Community College of the Air Force and is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Ministry and Theology from Loyola University New Orleans.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.