African Canadian/Black History Month Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2025

Saskatchewan has proclaimed February as African-Canadian/Black History Month to honour, celebrate and recognize the legacy of African-Canadians across the province.

"African-Canadian/Black History Month provides an opportunity to learn about the many accomplishments and contributions that people of African heritage have made to Saskatchewan," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "No matter where you live, we invite all residents to learn more about our African-Canadian communities, and how they continue to help build this great province."

Saskatchewan's motto: From Many Peoples Strength, emphasizes the importance of reflecting on the strong history and legacy of diverse communities in our province.

Minister Ross thanked the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum (SACHM) for raising awareness on this important history and promoting diversity, inclusion and equity.

For 2025, the national theme is Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations.

"We appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing and proclaiming African-Canadian/Black History Month in Saskatchewan," SACHM Chair, Sharon-Ann Brown said. "It is important to acknowledge the contributions African-Canadians have made to our province and to understand the vital roles played in our history. With the theme Black Legacy and Leadership - SACHM's hope is that all citizens will have an opportunity to celebrate African-Canadian history, heritage and stories through the many activities and educational opportunities taking place in Saskatchewan."

SACHM will be kicking off African-Canadian/Black History Month with a number of events during the month, including a launch event held at the MacKenzie Art Gallery on February 1. Celebrations will conclude with a wrap-event at Government House on February 28.

For a list of upcoming events, visit the SACHM's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SACHMSaskatchewan.

