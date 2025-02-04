Governor Abbott Reappoints McCleskey As Independent Ombudsman For The Texas Juvenile Justice Department

TEXAS, February 4 - February 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robert “Sean” McCleskey as the Independent Ombudsman for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Office of the Independent Ombudsman is a state agency established for the purpose of investigating, evaluating, and securing the rights of the children committed to TJJD.

Robert “Sean” McCleskey of San Antonio previously served as chief criminal investigator for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and served as a deputy sheriff in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit. He also spent over 16 years as a special agent and task force group leader with the United States Secret Service. He is a member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, Texas Municipal Police Association, State Bar of Texas, and the Texas Police Chiefs Association. Additionally, he has served as an adjunct professor at The University of Texas at San Antonio. McCleskey received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Criminal Justice from Texas Christian University and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s School of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.