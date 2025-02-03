Highlights of Slovenia's activity in the UN Security Council in January 2025

SLOVENIA, February 3 - Minister Fajon participated in the Security Council’s open debate following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. In her address, she urged the warring parties in the Middle East to respect the agreements and emphasised that all Security Council members must take their share of responsibility and support efforts to manage change in the region.

At its first session of the year, the Security Council discussed the catastrophic conditions in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Slovenia expressed deep concern over the findings of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which documented multiple attacks on hospitals, starting with Israeli air strikes, followed by ground assaults, the detention of patients and the disruption of hospital operations.

The Security Council also examined the situation of children in Gaza, who have endured continuous bombardment, deprivation and psychological suffering since the onset of the war. Slovenia welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and called on all parties to honour their commitments. Slovenia has long provided medical rehabilitation and psychosocial assistance, benefiting over 200 children from Gaza. Most recently, a group of ten children was evacuated from Egypt in October.

At the end of the month, the Security Council discussed the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which faces operational restrictions following legislation passed by the Israeli Parliament. Slovenia stressed that UNRWA is a cornerstone of humanitarian aid in Gaza and plays a crucial role in supporting the ceasefire agreement.

The biennial meeting on cooperation between the Arab League and the UN highlighted crisis situations in the Arab world, focusing on Gaza and Syria, as well as developments in the West Bank, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya and Somalia.

Twice in January, the Security Council addressed the situation in Syria, demonstrating unity in supporting the UN and Special Envoy Pedersen in their work on Syria.

In an informal discussion on Ukrainian prisoners of war, Slovenia condemned Russia’s violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. It highlighted alarming findings by the Commission of Inquiry and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which reveal widespread and systematic abuse, torture and sexual violence against Ukrainian prisoners of war, acts constituting crimes against humanity.

At a meeting on the current situation in Ukraine, Slovenia, which requested the meeting, together with the United States, stressed the urgent need for a just and lasting peace, in line with the principles of the UN Charter and the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Slovenia deplored the ongoing deterioration of the situation, underlined the need for accountability for atrocities committed and called for the implementation of the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures.

The Security Council held consultations on Cyprus with the Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), reaffirming broad support for a political settlement of the Cyprus issue and for UNFICYP’s mandate. On the last day of January, the Security Council adopted a resolution extending UNFICYP’s mandate for one year.

The Council also continued discussions on the war in Sudan and, at Slovenia’s request, convened a meeting on the severe food insecurity in the country. According to the IPC report, 24.6 million people, which is half of Sudan’s population, are facing acute food shortages. Slovenia, in partnership with Guyana, has assumed the role of the Security Council’s informal co-focal point on hunger and conflict for this year and will intensify efforts to tackle food insecurity.

Amid worsening tensions in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Security Council held two consecutive emergency meetings. Slovenia strongly condemned the actions of the M23 group, demanded its unconditional withdrawal from occupied territories and called on Rwanda to pull back its forces and cease supporting M23.

At the open debate on counter-terrorism in Africa, Slovenia underscored the importance of cooperation and regional initiatives, expressing concern over the links between terrorism and transnational organised crime, including the threat posed by foreign terrorist fighters. Political divisions should not impede security cooperation in the region. Slovenia also highlighted the need for long-term measures to prevent radicalisation, particularly through education.

Earlier in January, the Security Council held an emergency meeting following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on 6 January. Slovenia, along with other countries, called for a meeting and condemned the missile test as a direct violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to global and regional peace and security.

During a meeting on Colombia, Member States condemned the events in Catatumbo and called for the protection of civilians. The worsening humanitarian situation in Haiti was also addressed, particularly in light of the massacre of over 200 people, most of them elderly.

Additionally, the Security Council adopted a resolution extending the requirement for monthly reporting on the Red Sea situation and another resolution extending the sanctions regime on Libya.

Slovenia, in collaboration with Bangladesh, Italy, Germany and the Republic of Korea, organised a side event on the environmental impact of UN peacekeeping operations, showcasing best practices from the Slovenian Armed Forces in this area.