Fajon in Jordan: Slovenia remains firmly committed to supporting UNRWA

SLOVENIA, February 3 - Minister Fajon and the King of Jordan reaffirmed the excellent relations between the two countries. They agreed on the need for stability in the Middle East region, as well as the need to continue the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. "Slovenia and Jordan are valuable partners to each other, committed to further weaving ties in various fields. Increasing the number of Jordanian students in Slovenia and enhancing cooperation in AI are just two of the many concrete proposals we discussed," the Minister said after the meeting. Regarding the developments in the region, she added that it was of utmost importance to start negotiations on the second and third phases of the ceasefire agreement. "No one wants to see Gaza in a state of war again. We all want a lasting peace that brings relief to the civilian population", she stressed.

The conversation with Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), focused on the difficult situation that the Agency is facing and the possible scenarios that could follow. "I am concerned about the recent Israeli legislation that prohibits contact with UNRWA and its presence in Israel and East Jerusalem. No other organisation or UN agency currently has the capacity or infrastructure to replace UNRWA's mandate and experience. Slovenia remains firmly committed to supporting UNRWA and providing humanitarian assistance to those in need," reaffirmed Minister Fajon.

Jordan is offering shelter to nearly three million Palestinian refugees and the basic services provided by UNRWA are vital for them. Today, Minister Fajon visited the Talbieh refugee camp, which has been operating under UNRWA since 1968. Today, the centre hosts around 10,000 Palestinians and provides them basic services such as health and education. It offers Palestinian children quality education and thus better opportunities for the future.

Minister Fajon conveyed Slovenia's gratitude to Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hashemite Charitable Organization for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. In 2024, Slovenia provided three transport aircraft with emergency food supplies worth EUR 1.3 million.

Foreign Minister also met with Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Programme, and representatives of UNICEF and UNRWA, working in the Middle East. They briefed her on the situation on the ground, namely the humanitarian crisis, food supply challenges, refugee assistance and coordination of international aid. Minister Fajon reiterated Slovenia’s commitment to the UN’s efforts for stability, peace and unhindered humanitarian aid.

Tomorrow, 4 February 2025, Minister Fajon will continue her visit to Lebanon, where she will meet the country’s highest officials and take stock of the development projects implemented with the help of Slovenia’s development assistance.