UNITAR Sustainable Business Development Training for Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon Entrepreneurs Kicks Off in Japan

4-5 February: Tokyo

Courtesy visits to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Japan, visit to Tokyo Innovation Base (TIB) and visit to Shibuya QWS

 

6 February: Hiroshima

Courtesy visit to the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Peace Memorial Museum

 

7-9 February: Higashi-Hiroshima

Lectures by experts and group exercises

 

10 February: Higashi-Hiroshima

Visit to Satake Corporation, Hiroshima Chuo Eco Park, lecture by an entrepreneur from Onomichi City, Hiroshima (Pitchfork Farms) and other expert-led lectures and panel discussion.

 

11 February: Higashi-Hiroshima

Pitching Preparation, Hackathon, lectures from experts and entrepreneurs, closing and certificate ceremony

