UNITAR Sustainable Business Development Training for Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon Entrepreneurs Kicks Off in Japan
4-5 February: Tokyo
Courtesy visits to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Japan, visit to Tokyo Innovation Base (TIB) and visit to Shibuya QWS
6 February: Hiroshima
Courtesy visit to the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Peace Memorial Museum
7-9 February: Higashi-Hiroshima
Lectures by experts and group exercises
10 February: Higashi-Hiroshima
Visit to Satake Corporation, Hiroshima Chuo Eco Park, lecture by an entrepreneur from Onomichi City, Hiroshima (Pitchfork Farms) and other expert-led lectures and panel discussion.
11 February: Higashi-Hiroshima
Pitching Preparation, Hackathon, lectures from experts and entrepreneurs, closing and certificate ceremony
