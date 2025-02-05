Over 250 Women and Youth Complete Phase One of Livelihood Development Programme in Sudan

The programme showed some important outcomes.

Women and youth empowerment: A strong emphasis on participation by women not only advanced their economic empowerment but showcased their role as catalysts for community-wide development.

Business models and entrepreneurship opportunities with experts: Sessions on designing business models and developing business plans received high praise from participants who gained practical insights into starting and sustaining ventures, especially in the agricultural sector. Regional business experts supported participants so they can create value not only for the Sudanese market but for the region.

Interactive webinars and real-life examples: Participant-led webinars fostered peer-to-peer learning and provided tangible examples of successful ventures and community engagement. These interactive formats made the learning more engaging and directly applicable to everyday challenges.

Digital skills and emerging technologies: Participants enhanced their professional skill sets in digital literacy, AI and blockchain, paving the way for greater digital inclusion and resilience in an evolving, technology-driven marketplace. A highlight was UNITAR alumna Inshirah Idris’s mentorship on AI and technology. Her experience spans continents and underscores the importance of building skills for women and aligning businesses to emerging technologies.