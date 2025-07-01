'Saving the World Before Breakfast' Author Roger Carlson Reveals Urgent Plan to Reverse LA Wildfire & Drought Calamity

Remains of a friend'ss Altadena House After the Fire Painting of the Great Fire of London (copyright expired) Roger Carlson

Forthcoming Book Details on How Deliberate Drying of the World Is Causing Disasters, and How to Protect Against Them starting with the 2025 Los Angeles Fires

If the winds get pointed in just the right direction, a fire could burn all the way to the coast, and there’s not one damn thing we could do about it.” — Unknown Los Angeles firefighter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The devastating wildfires of January 7, 2025, made it clear: Los Angeles is on the front lines of a growing crisis. Renowned author and environmental advocate Roger Carlson, author of three " Saving the World Before Breakfast " books, is stepping forward with an urgent, actionable plan to combat the worsening wildfire and drought catastrophe.Carlson, a leading voice on environmental sustainability, warns that LA's wildfires are not isolated events—they are symptoms of a larger, man-made disaster he calls the Drought Bomb. Unlike the more widely discussed global warming crisis, the Drought Bomb is the silent killer that has been building for centuries. Human activity—deforestation, wetland drainage, and reckless water management—has gradually drained the Earth, turning once-fertile lands and water bodies into parched tinderboxes waiting to burn.“The fires aren’t just bad luck or acts of nature,” Carlson states. “We’ve spent centuries drying out the land, and now we’re reaping the consequences in the form of unstoppable wildfires. This is not just about climate change; this is about land mismanagement on an epic scale.”The Alarming Reality: A City on the BrinkCarlson’s analysis draws on historical precedents, showing that cities have faced devastating fires before—from the Great Fire of Rome to the Chicago Fire of 1871. However, he argues that modern infrastructure and firefighting advancements gave people a false sense of security. Now, with Los Angeles' sprawling urban expansion into fire-prone areas, the risks have never been greater.The January 2025 fires sounded a wake-up call. Seasonal desert winds blew into the LA Basin transforming the tiniest spark into a giant wildfire. The infernos started in Pacific Palisades along the coast, spread rapidly, and overwhelmed emergency responders. Fire hydrants ran dry. Entire neighborhoods were reduced to ashes. Friends and families were forced to flee for their lives. The same story repeated in foothill bedroom community of Altadena on the northeast side of the LA Basin. Firefighters desperately fought and stopping several other fires before they became giant fires.Carlson witnessed firsthand the terror as a close friend barely escaped the blaze in Altadena, mirroring the fate of thousands across the city.“If we don’t act now, this will be the new normal. Los Angeles is played a deadly game of Russian roulette with fire, and we just pulled the trigger on a loaded chamber,” Carlson warns. Furthermore, "Although, preparing defenses against wildfires would have cost hundreds of millions, failure to prepare cost tens of--not millions--but billions!"A Plan for Immediate ActionCarlson is calling on city officials, environmental leaders, and the public to rally behind his three-tiered action plan that he will detail in the forthcoming book, "Embracing Water and Fire to Save the World.":1. Structural Fire Resilience: Homeowners must upgrade structures to be more fire-resistant and maintain defensible space around properties. Local authorities should implement stricter building codes and firebreak enforcement.2. Water Infrastructure Overhaul: LA must invest in water storage solutions—expanding reservoirs, upgrading water transport systems, and ensuring firefighters have sufficient resources to combat fast-moving blazes.3. Public Accountability: If government leaders fail to act swiftly, voters must demand change. Carlson urges citizens to hold officials responsible for their wildfire response efforts, ensuring policies prioritize long-term fire prevention over short-term political gains.Carlson: The Go-To Expert for the MediaAs wildfires and drought become ever more pressing concerns, Roger Carlson is the expert the media can turn to for insights, solutions, and bold action plans. His deep understanding of historical fire patterns, coupled with his practical strategies for change, make him an essential voice in the fight against LA’s wildfire crisis.Carlson is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and expert commentary on how to prevent the next disaster before it’s too late.For media inquiries, interviews, or to book Roger Carlson as a guest speaker, please contact:Roger Carlsonrogercarlson@swffp.com626-497-2757About Roger CarlsonRoger Carlson is an environmental analyst, historian, and author of Saving the World Before Breakfast, a groundbreaking book detailing humanity’s role in accelerating drought conditions and natural disasters. With decades of research in environmental sustainability, Carlson has become a leading advocate for smart land and water management policies to prevent large-scale environmental catastrophes.Join the MovementFollow Roger Carlson on social media and visit his website for updates on his wildfire prevention initiatives and ongoing efforts to protect Los Angeles from the next firestorm.###END###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.