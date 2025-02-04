Navy Snow Team Departs to Sapporo for Snow Festival

This year, Sailors from NAF Misawa and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 will sculpt the U.S. Navy F-35C Lighting II stealth fighter jet, which was recently forward deployed to Japan last year. Sailors selected for the team were chosen because of their superior work performance and dedication to the U.S. Navy both on and off-duty.

This year’s snow team will be led by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig and Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Enrico Dagsindal, comprised of an eight-person team including Mass Communication Specialist First Class Caroline Lui, Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Matthew Fischer, Aviation Support Equipment Technician First Class Hernan Hernandez, Culinary Specialist Second Class Adallis Bookman, Religious Program Specialist Second Class David Johnson, and Builder Second Class Sawson Doty.

The team is scheduled to complete the snow sculpture by Feb. 3, spending the remainder of their time in Sapporo interacting with visitors at the Snow Festival until Feb. 7. Festival goers are encouraged to take pictures and engage in friendly conversation with Sailors at the site.

This is the 40th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the Sapporo Snow Festival, which has provided a unique opportunity for Sailors to experience Japanese culture and tradition and strengthen the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan.