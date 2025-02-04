USS St. Louis (LCS-19) Supports Operation Southern Guard at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19) is moored at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) and the crew is supporting the expansion of the base’s Migrant Operations Center as part of Operation Southern Guard.

At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD), U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at NGSB. U.S. Southern Command has set up a Joint Task Force Migrant Operations (JTF-MIGOPS) at the Naval Station to execute the directive.

The USS St. Louis is currently deployed to the Caribbean conducting counter-illicit drug trafficking operations in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-South), and participating in operations with partner nations in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. USS St. Louis arrived at NSGB on January 30, and the crew has been steadily assisting ever since.



"As a forward-deployed asset, our crew is ready to respond to emerging tasks and missions at a moment's notice," said Cmdr. Timothy J. Orth, commanding officer of the USS St. Louis. "We're honored to work alongside our joint task force partners and play a role in this important effort, which reflects U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. Fourth Fleet's commitment to security and cooperation."

While USS St. Louis is moored at NSGB, the Sailors are helping to set up tents and participating in other logistics activities in expanding the Migrant Operations Center. The first phase of expansion will increase the center's capacity to approximately 2,000 migrants, with additional phases to follow at NSGB.

U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is a critical forward-operating base that enables the United States to maintain persistent presence in the Caribbean, support regional security objectives, and defend the Homeland.



“In support of DHS, we often practice our migrant contingency plan at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet. “The naval station routinely provides support to joint and interagency operations like this.”

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet integrates and deploys all-domain combat power to expose, deter, degrade malign influences and activities, prevent and to respond to crises, and, if necessary, conduct decisive operations to prevail in conflict in the USSOUTHCOM AOR to protect the Homeland, ensure freedom of action in the maritime domain, protect U.S. interests throughout the region and enhance U.S. Alliances and partnerships.

