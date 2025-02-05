Twenty-nine Iowa schools awarded STEM BEST® funding
The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is awarding 29 Iowa school districts with STEM BEST® Program awards. This includes 15 new models and 14 returning schools that are looking to expand or rebuild their existing models.
The STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program provides students with career-connected learning experiences. Students and teachers work closely with local workplaces and professionals to introduce and prepare learners for future success in their communities. By letting schools identify and anticipate local workforce needs in collaboration with business professionals, the STEM BEST® Program is able to strengthen Iowa’s future workforce through the development and expansion of project-based learning programs.
“STEM BEST® fosters growth in high-demand, career-ready skill sets by providing students real-world, hands-on opportunities created by business and education partnerships,” said STEM BEST® Program Coordinator Tanya Hunt. “These models are exposing students to exciting careers in manufacturing, bioscience, information technology, engineering and more, right in their hometowns.”
The 2025-26 STEM BEST® Program awardees are:
North Central STEM Region
- Ames High School
- CAL Elementary School
- Forest City Community School District
- Gilbert High School
- Mason City High School
- Osage High School
- Roland-Story High School
- South Hamilton Elementary School
Northeast STEM Region
- Western Dubuque Junior/Senior High School
- Central Community School District
- MFL MarMac Community School District
- Midland Middle/High School
Northwest STEM Region
- Laurens-Marathon Community School District
- Sibley-Ocheyedan High School
- Storm Lake High School
South Central STEM Region
- Centerville High School
- Central Campus, Des Moines Community School District
- Seymour Alternative High School
- Urbandale Community School District
- Walnut Creek High School, West Des Moines Community School District
Southeast STEM Region
- Durant High School
- Iowa BIG, Cedar Rapids Community School District
- Metro High School, Cedar Rapids Community School District
- Prairie High School, College Community School District
- Xavier High School, Cedar Rapids
Southwest STEM Region
- Harlan Community School District
- Logan-Magnolia High School
- Nodaway Valley Elementary School
- Riverside Community School District
Including the latest awardees, 136 models have been created or expanded since the STEM BEST® Program launched in 2014.
The STEM Council’s investment of up to $40,000 for each awardee can be used for curriculum development or integration into existing courses, facility upgrades or purchase of industry grade equipment, educator training and professional development or time for program planning with community partners.
To be considered for a STEM BEST® Program award, applicants were required to submit a proposal that incorporates rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, includes valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, aligns with STEM goals, addresses sustainability of the model program and evaluates the program’s effectiveness. Submitted proposals were scored by trained review teams before being selected.
