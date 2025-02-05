Twenty-nine Iowa schools awarded STEM BEST® funding

The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is awarding 29 Iowa school districts with STEM BEST® Program awards. This includes 15 new models and 14 returning schools that are looking to expand or rebuild their existing models.

The STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program provides students with career-connected learning experiences. Students and teachers work closely with local workplaces and professionals to introduce and prepare learners for future success in their communities. By letting schools identify and anticipate local workforce needs in collaboration with business professionals, the STEM BEST® Program is able to strengthen Iowa’s future workforce through the development and expansion of project-based learning programs.

“STEM BEST® fosters growth in high-demand, career-ready skill sets by providing students real-world, hands-on opportunities created by business and education partnerships,” said STEM BEST® Program Coordinator Tanya Hunt. “These models are exposing students to exciting careers in manufacturing, bioscience, information technology, engineering and more, right in their hometowns.”

The 2025-26 STEM BEST® Program awardees are:

North Central STEM Region

Ames High School

CAL Elementary School

Forest City Community School District

Gilbert High School

Mason City High School

Osage High School

Roland-Story High School

South Hamilton Elementary School

Northeast STEM Region

Western Dubuque Junior/Senior High School

Central Community School District

MFL MarMac Community School District

Midland Middle/High School

Northwest STEM Region

Laurens-Marathon Community School District

Sibley-Ocheyedan High School

Storm Lake High School

South Central STEM Region

Centerville High School

Central Campus, Des Moines Community School District

Seymour Alternative High School

Urbandale Community School District

Walnut Creek High School, West Des Moines Community School District

Southeast STEM Region

Durant High School

Iowa BIG, Cedar Rapids Community School District

Metro High School, Cedar Rapids Community School District

Prairie High School, College Community School District

Xavier High School, Cedar Rapids

Southwest STEM Region

Harlan Community School District

Logan-Magnolia High School

Nodaway Valley Elementary School

Riverside Community School District

Including the latest awardees, 136 models have been created or expanded since the STEM BEST® Program launched in 2014.

The STEM Council’s investment of up to $40,000 for each awardee can be used for curriculum development or integration into existing courses, facility upgrades or purchase of industry grade equipment, educator training and professional development or time for program planning with community partners.

To be considered for a STEM BEST® Program award, applicants were required to submit a proposal that incorporates rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, includes valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, aligns with STEM goals, addresses sustainability of the model program and evaluates the program’s effectiveness. Submitted proposals were scored by trained review teams before being selected.