Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,558 in the last 365 days.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces 6.3% Increase in Net Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2024, and Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.57. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Manhattan, KS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.68 per share in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year. Net income for the fourth quarter totaled $3.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million in the prior quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 9.54% and the efficiency ratio was 70.0%.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $2.26 compared to $2.13 during 2023. Net earnings for 2024 totaled $13.0 million, compared to $12.2 million in 2023, or an increase of 6.3%. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.83%, the return on average equity was 10.01% and the efficiency ratio was 69.1%.

2024 Performance Highlights

  Fourth quarter loan growth totaled $50.5 million or an annualized increase of 20.1% over the prior quarter.
  For the year, gross loans grew $103.7 million or 10.9%.
  Net interest margin improved 21 basis points to 3.51% compared to 3.30% in prior quarter.
  Deposits increased $53.3 million, or 16.6% annualized, from the prior quarter.
  Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million in the fourth quarter.
  A pre-tax loss of $1.0 million was realized in the fourth quarter to reposition a portion of the investment portfolio.
  Credit quality remained good with net charge-offs totaling $219,000 in the fourth quarter.
     

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “During 2024, we experienced strong loan demand, especially for residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. In the fourth quarter 2024, we saw strong growth in virtually all loan categories, with total gross loans increasing by $51 million or 20% (annualized). Total deposits also increased in the fourth quarter by more than $53 million, mostly due to seasonal growth in money market and interest checking accounts. The increase in deposits coupled with investment securities sales and maturities this quarter helped fund loan growth and reduce expensive short-term borrowings. For the year, net interest income grew 5.6% over the previous year while in the fourth quarter 2024 our net interest margin improved to 3.51%. Strategic investments in our people and product offerings resulted in higher non-interest expenses, particularly in the fourth quarter. Credit quality remained solid overall.”

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid March 5, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2025. On December 16, 2024, the Company issued a 5% stock dividend to common stockholders, representing the 24th consecutive year that a stock dividend has been paid.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 296482. A replay of the call will be available through February 12, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 817329.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to $12.4 million representing an increase of $795,000, or 6.9%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowed funds. The net interest margin increased to 3.51% during the fourth quarter from 3.30% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $22,000 to $16.0 million due to higher average balances but partially offset by lower yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $24.5 million while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased 15 basis points to 6.28%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances while partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the third quarter 2024, interest on deposits decreased $480,000, or 8.2% mainly due to lower rates, while interest on other borrowed funds declined by $363,000, due to lower rates and balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 23 basis points to 2.25% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 51 basis points to 5.10% in the fourth quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $882,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.0 million loss on the sales of lower yielding investment securities mentioned above, while the third quarter of 2024 did not include any sales of investment securities. Additionally, lower sales of residential mortgages this quarter resulted in a decline of $182,000 in gains on sales of these mortgages. The decline in other non-interest income of $221,000 this quarter compared to the prior quarter resulted from sales of premises, equipment and foreclosed assets that did not re-occur in the current quarter. Partially offsetting those declines was an increase of $722,000 in bank owned life insurance income.

Non-Interest Expense

During the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $11.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $470,000 in professional fees and $461,000 in compensation and benefits. The increase in professional fees this quarter was primarily due to higher consulting costs on several initiatives. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in employees and higher incentive compensation costs.

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

Landmark recorded an income tax benefit of $886,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to income tax expense of $867,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was (37.0%) in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 18.1% in the third quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the recognition of $1.0 million of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which reduced the effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $50.5 million, or 20.1% annualized since September 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $21.1 million), commercial (growth of $10.7 million), agriculture (growth of $8.6 million) and one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $7.8 million) loans. Investment securities decreased $38.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and included sales of $36.0 million in low-rate U.S. treasury securities offset by purchases of $18.0 million in market rate U.S. treasury securities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio increased from $13.3 million at September 30, 2024 to $20.9 million at December 31, 2024 mainly due to higher market rates for these securities at year end.

Period end deposit balances increased $53.3 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was mainly driven by an increase in money market and checking (increase of $71.3 million) but partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit (decrease of $9.2 million) and non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $8.6 million). The increase in money market and checking accounts was mainly driven by seasonal growth in public fund deposit account balances. Total borrowings decreased $34.7 million during the fourth quarter 2024. At December 31, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 78.2% compared to 77.6% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $136.2 million (book value of $23.59 per share) as of December 31, 2024, from $139.7 million (book value of $24.18 per share) as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses as the unrealized net losses on investments securities increased during the fourth quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 8.65% on December 31, 2024, from 8.93% on September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.8 million, or 1.22% of total gross loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans on September 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $219,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9,000 during the third quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses for loans of $1.5 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $650,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $13.1 million, or 1.25% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 compared to $13.4 million, or 1.34% of gross loans at September 30, 2024. Loans 30-89 days delinquent declined to $6.2 million, or 0.59% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2024.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact:
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of changing inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including changes in interpretation or prioritization; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the timing of additional rate changes, if any, by the Federal Reserve; (x) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 20,275     $ 21,211     $ 23,889     $ 16,468     $ 27,101  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks     4,110       4,363       4,881       4,920       4,918  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:                                        
U.S. treasury securities     64,458       83,753       89,325       93,683       95,667  
Municipal obligations, tax exempt     107,128       112,126       114,047       118,445       120,623  
Municipal obligations, taxable     71,715       75,129       74,588       75,371       79,083  
Agency mortgage-backed securities     129,211       140,004       142,499       149,777       157,396  
Total investment securities available-for-sale     372,512       411,012       420,459       437,276       452,769  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     3,672       3,643       3,613       3,584       3,555  
Bank stocks, at cost     6,618       7,894       9,647       7,850       8,123  
Loans:                                        
One-to-four family residential real estate     352,209       344,380       332,090       312,833       302,544  
Construction and land     25,328       23,454       30,480       24,823       21,090  
Commercial real estate     345,159       324,016       318,850       323,397       320,962  
Commercial     192,325       181,652       178,876       181,945       180,942  
Agriculture     100,562       91,986       84,523       86,808       89,680  
Municipal     7,091       7,098       6,556       5,690       4,507  
Consumer     29,679       29,263       29,200       28,544       28,931  
Total gross loans     1,052,353       1,001,849       980,575       964,040       948,656  
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process     (307 )     (63 )     (583 )     (578 )     (429 )
Allowance for credit losses     (12,825 )     (11,544 )     (10,903 )     (10,851 )     (10,608 )
Loans, net     1,039,221       990,242       969,089       952,611       937,619  
Loans held for sale, at fair value     3,420       3,250       2,513       2,697       853  
Bank owned life insurance     39,056       39,176       38,826       38,578       38,333  
Premises and equipment, net     20,220       20,976       20,986       20,696       19,709  
Goodwill     32,377       32,377       32,377       32,377       32,377  
Other intangible assets, net     2,578       2,729       2,900       3,071       3,241  
Mortgage servicing rights     3,061       3,041       2,997       2,977       3,158  
Real estate owned, net     167       428       428       428       928  
Other assets     26,855       23,309       28,149       29,684       28,988  
Total assets   $ 1,574,142     $ 1,563,651     $ 1,560,754     $ 1,553,217     $ 1,561,672  
                                         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                        
Liabilities:                                        
Deposits:                                        
Non-interest-bearing demand     351,595       360,188       360,631       364,386       367,103  
Money market and checking     636,963       565,629       546,385       583,315       613,613  
Savings     145,514       145,825       150,996       154,000       152,381  
Certificates of deposit     194,694       203,860       192,470       191,823       183,154  
Total deposits     1,328,766       1,275,502       1,250,482       1,293,524       1,316,251  
FHLB and other borrowings     53,046       92,050       131,330       74,716       64,662  
Subordinated debentures     21,651       21,651       21,651       21,651       21,651  
Repurchase agreements     13,808       9,528       8,745       15,895       12,714  
Accrued interest and other liabilities     20,656       25,229       20,292       20,760       19,480  
Total liabilities     1,437,927       1,423,960       1,432,500       1,426,546       1,434,758  
Stockholders’ equity:                                        
Common stock     58       55       55       55       55  
Additional paid-in capital     95,051       89,532       89,469       89,364       89,208  
Retained earnings     56,934       60,549       57,774       55,912       54,282  
Treasury stock, at cost     -       (396 )     (330 )     (249 )     (75 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (15,828 )     (10,049 )     (18,714 )     (18,411 )     (16,556 )
Total stockholders’ equity     136,215       139,691       128,254       126,671       126,914  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,574,142     $ 1,563,651     $ 1,560,754     $ 1,553,217     $ 1,561,672  


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

    Three months ended,     Year ended,  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Interest income:                                        
Loans   $ 15,955     $ 15,933     $ 14,223     $ 61,400     $ 51,753  
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable     2,210       2,301       2,453       9,298       9,594  
Tax-exempt     738       747       761       3,008       3,094  
Interest-bearing deposits at banks     49       41       49       193       242  
Total interest income     18,952       19,022       17,486       73,899       64,683  
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits     5,350       5,830       4,879       22,310       15,254  
FHLB and other borrowings     737       1,100       1,203       3,886       4,048  
Subordinated debentures     389       416       422       1,635       1,590  
Repurchase agreements     77       72       96       344       499  
Total interest expense     6,553       7,418       6,600       28,175       21,391  
Net interest income     12,399       11,604       10,886       45,724       43,292  
Provision for credit losses     1,500       500       50       2,300       349  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,899       11,104       10,836       43,424       42,943  
Non-interest income:                                        
Fees and service charges     2,710       2,880       2,763       10,742       10,220  
Gains on sales of loans, net     522       704       255       2,386       2,269  
Bank owned life insurance     976       254       242       1,723       913  
Losses on sales of investment securities, net     (1,031 )     -       (1,246 )     (1,031 )     (1,246 )
Other     194       415       240       924       1,074  
Total non-interest income     3,371       4,253       2,254       14,744       13,230  
Non-interest expense:                                        
Compensation and benefits     6,264       5,803       5,756       23,103       22,681  
Occupancy and equipment     1,550       1,429       1,429       5,663       5,565  
Data processing     452       464       462       1,889       1,940  
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles     240       256       437       1,164       1,844  
Professional fees     1,043       573       730       2,912       2,452  
Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale     -       -       -       1,108       -  
Other     2,325       2,034       1,748       8,240       7,501  
Total non-interest expense     11,874       10,559       10,562       44,079       41,983  
Earnings before income taxes     2,396       4,798       2,528       14,089       14,190  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (886 )     867       (111 )     1,086       1,954  
Net earnings   $ 3,282     $ 3,931     $ 2,639     $ 13,003     $ 12,236  
                                         
Net earnings per share (1)                                        
Basic   $ 0.57     $ 0.68     $ 0.46     $ 2.26     $ 2.13  
Diluted     0.57       0.68       0.46       2.26       2.13  
Dividends per share (1)     0.20       0.20       0.19       0.80       0.76  
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)     5,775,198       5,776,282       5,751,475       5,775,198       5,751,475  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)     5,775,227       5,765,348       5,755,175       5,758,056       5,751,585  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)     5,789,764       5,770,514       5,755,175       5,764,282       5,754,840  
                                         
Tax equivalent net interest income   $ 12,574     $ 11,777     $ 11,017     $ 46,428     $ 44,040  


(1 ) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.
     

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

    As of or for the three months ended,     As of or for the year ended,  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Performance ratios:                                        
Return on average assets (1)     0.83 %     1.01 %     0.67 %     0.83 %     0.80 %
Return on average equity (1)     9.54 %     11.95 %     9.39 %     10.01 %     10.70 %
Net interest margin (1)(2)     3.51 %     3.30 %     3.11 %     3.28 %     3.17 %
Effective tax rate     -37.0 %     18.1 %     -4.4 %     7.7 %     13.8 %
Efficiency ratio (3)     70.0 %     66.5 %     71.9 %     69.1 %     71.2 %
Non-interest income to total income (3)     25.9 %     25.5 %     24.3 %     25.3 %     25.1 %
                                         
Average balances:                                        
Investment securities   $ 409,648     $ 428,301     $ 463,763     $ 432,928     $ 486,268  
Loans     1,010,153       985,659       934,333       974,293       891,487  
Assets     1,568,821       1,562,482       1,555,742       1,558,236       1,535,694  
Interest-bearing deposits     944,969       936,218       910,610       938,223       892,373  
FHLB and other borrowings     57,507       77,958       84,408       70,226       74,210  
Subordinated debentures     21,651       21,651       21,651       21,651       21,651  
Repurchase agreements     12,212       10,774       13,785       12,216       18,361  
Stockholders’ equity   $ 136,933     $ 132,271     $ 111,560     $ 129,944     $ 114,339  
                                         
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):                                        
Investment securities     3.03 %     2.99 %     2.86 %     3.00 %     2.76 %
Loans     6.28 %     6.43 %     6.04 %     6.30 %     5.81 %
Total interest-bearing assets     5.34 %     5.38 %     4.97 %     5.28 %     4.71 %
Interest-bearing deposits     2.25 %     2.48 %     2.13 %     2.38 %     1.71 %
FHLB and other borrowings     5.10 %     5.61 %     5.65 %     5.53 %     5.45 %
Subordinated debentures     7.15 %     7.64 %     7.73 %     7.55 %     7.34 %
Repurchase agreements     2.51 %     2.66 %     2.79 %     2.82 %     2.72 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.52 %     2.82 %     2.54 %     2.70 %     2.13 %
                                         
Capital ratios:                                        
Equity to total assets     8.65 %     8.93 %     8.13 %                
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)     6.58 %     6.84 %     5.98 %                
Book value per share   $ 23.59     $ 24.18     $ 22.07                  
Tangible book value per share (3)   $ 17.53     $ 18.11     $ 15.87                  
                                         
Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):                                        
Beginning balance   $ 11,544     $ 10,903     $ 10,970     $ 10,608     $ 8,791  
Adoption of CECL     -       -       -       -       1,523  
Charge-offs     (246 )     (153 )     (442 )     (659 )     (850 )
Recoveries     27       144       80       476       894  
Provision for credit losses for loans     1,500       650       -       2,400       250  
Ending balance   $ 12,825     $ 11,544     $ 10,608     $ 12,825     $ 10,608  
                                         
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments   $ 150     $ 300     $ 200                  
                                         
Non-performing assets:                                        
Non-accrual loans   $ 13,115     $ 13,415     $ 2,391                  
Accruing loans over 90 days past due     -       -       -                  
Real estate owned     167       428       928                  
Total non-performing assets   $ 13,282     $ 13,843     $ 3,319                  
                                         
Loans 30-89 days delinquent   $ 6,201     $ 7,301     $ 1,582                  
                                         
Other ratios:                                        
Loans to deposits     78.21 %     77.64 %     71.23 %                
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding     0.59 %     0.73 %     0.17 %                
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding     1.25 %     1.34 %     0.25 %                
Total non-performing assets to total assets     0.84 %     0.89 %     0.21 %                
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding     1.22 %     1.15 %     1.12 %                
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans     97.79 %     86.05 %     443.66 %                
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)     0.09 %     0.00 %     0.15 %     0.03 %     -0.01 %


(1 ) Information is annualized.
(2 ) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3 ) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
     

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

    As of or for the three months ended,     As of or for the year ended,  
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
                               
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:                                        
Total non-interest expense   $ 11,874     $ 10,559     $ 10,562     $ 44,079     $ 41,983  
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense     (13 )     (23 )     (40 )     (47 )     (61 )
Less: amortization of other intangibles     (151 )     (171 )     (174 )     (663 )     (765 )
Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale     -       -       -       (1,108 )     -  
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)     11,710       10,365       10,348       42,261       41,157  
                                         
Net interest income (B)     12,399       11,604       10,886       45,724       43,292  
                                         
Non-interest income     3,371       4,253       2,254       14,744       13,230  
Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net     1,031       -       1,246       1,031       1,246  
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets     (62 )     (273 )     -       (326 )     (1 )
Adjusted non-interest income (C)   $ 4,340     $ 3,980     $ 3,500     $ 15,449     $ 14,475  
                                         
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))     70.0 %     66.5 %     71.9 %     69.1 %     71.2 %
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))     25.9 %     25.5 %     24.3 %     25.3 %     25.1 %
                                         
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 136,215     $ 139,691     $ 126,914                  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets     (34,955 )     (35,106 )     (35,618 )                
Tangible equity (D)   $ 101,260     $ 104,585     $ 91,296                  
                                         
Total assets   $ 1,574,142     $ 1,563,651     $ 1,561,672                  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets     (34,955 )     (35,106 )     (35,618 )                
Tangible assets (E)   $ 1,539,187     $ 1,528,545     $ 1,526,054                  
                                         
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)     6.58 %     6.84 %     5.98 %                
                                         
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)     5,775,198       5,776,282       5,751,475                  
                                         
Tangible book value per share (D/F)   $ 17.53     $ 18.11     $ 15.87                  



Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces 6.3% Increase in Net Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2024, and Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.57. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more