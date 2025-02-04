Lauderdale County Man Facing Extortion and Retaliation Charges; Accused of Threatening Elected Official

LAUDERDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Ripley man accused of threatening to extort an elected official in West Tennessee.

At the request of District Attorney General Pro Tem Steve Crump, TBI agents began investigating Ricky Glenn Lawson (DOB 6/29/1978) on January 24th, for allegations of extortion and retaliation toward an elected official.

On February 3rd, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lawson with one count each of Extortion, Retaliation for Past Actions, Aggravated Stalking, Filing a False Report, and Harassment.

TBI agents, deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Lawson on February 4th in Ripley. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail and later released after posting a $100,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.